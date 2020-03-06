Killarney in shock following murder-suicide involving local woman in America

A Killarney woman has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the US.

Joan Huber had been living in the State of Nevada.

On Wednesday morning 53 year old Joan Huber was found dead along with her two teenage sons, Adam and Michael and her husband Adam in a house in Nevada.

Mrs Huber had been living in the City of Reno after moving there from Lissivegeen, Killarney.

Investigators were called to the scene after the family had not been seen in recent days.

Local reporter with KRNV, Hailey Vetterlein, says police are confident it was an isolated incident:

Joan Huber’s two sons attended the local High School which has since put support services in place and cancelled sporting activities.

Mayor of Killarney, Michael Gleeson, knew the family very well and he says the community is in shock.

Reno Police are expected to release more details later today.

While the Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.