Killarney retains Purple Flag

Killarney has successfully retained its prestigious Purple Flag.

It’s a town and city centre award in Ireland and the UK, which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm and 5am.

Killarney is one of 70 places who have been awarded Purple Flag status, and retained it after submitting a detailed interim renewal application in June.

The accreditation recognises Killarney as an area of excellence, especially in the evening economy, offering the highest quality in shopping, dining, pubs, culture and entertainment.

Killarney will celebrate its success during the upcoming Purple Flag Weekend in October.