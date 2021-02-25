Killarney residents opposing application for air emissions licence for nearby quarry

Residents in Killarney are opposing an application for an air emissions licence made by Roadstone Wood Ltd.

The company is activating a 2010 planning application in relation to the construction of an asphalt plant at its quarry in Minish.

Roadstone Wood Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for an air emissions licence; the council is assessing the application.

Minish resident Dave Murphy says people living nearby have concerns and feel this plant will be located too close to Killarney town:

A spokesperson for Roadstone says it operates in line with all relevant environmental, health and safety and other regulatory and planning conditions.

They add that once operational, the new plant will supply asphalt for use in road surfacing works in the local area.