Killarney residents call for safety measures at entrance to their estate

Residents of a Killarney estate are calling for a number of measures to be introduced to ensure their safety.

A deputation from the Ballydribeen Residents’ Association addressed members of the Killarney Municipal District at their recent meeting.

They raised a number of road safety issues and called for action to be taken.

The deputation was brought on the request of Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

Martina O’Riordan and Liam Grimes spoke on behalf of the Ballydribeen Residents’ Association, via video link.

They outlined there are 326 dwellings and 1,300 residents with a diverse range of needs in the area.

Martina O’Riordan said there was a big flow of traffic there and called for safety measures, including for the footpath to be extended.

She says exiting the estate is a guessing game and has resulted in several near misses, while there’ve also been a number of accidents with children even being knocked off their bikes.

The residents fear there’ll be a fatality at the entrance to their estate and called on the council to relay their concerns to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Meanwhile, Liam Grimes said Ballydribeen has the youngest population in Killarney and wanted to make it the best place to live in the town; he called for recreational areas to be developed.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council, John Ahern, says the council has been trying to improve connectivity between the estate and town.

He outlined a number of projects that were underway, including a review of the roundabouts on the N22 which he feels will have a positive impact.

Mr Ahern stated Kerry County Council was doing its best to progress the footpath into the estate.