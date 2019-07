Day 1 of the Killarney races saw Willie Mullins record a one-two-three in the final race of the evening.

The David Mullins-ridden “Robin De Carlow” lead home “Brahma Bull” and “Pont Aven” in the “BetVictor Novice Chase”.

Robin De Carlow, carrying the colours of the Supreme Racing Syndicate, did it in style under David Mullins, who’s not long back from injury.

Looking ahead to this evening's racing, Dave Keena…