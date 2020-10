Killarney’s 2 day festival starts with an 8 race card today.

The first goes to post at 1.55.

The feature this afternoon is at 3:25. It’s the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.





There’s a field of 8 for the 1 mile 3 furlong event.

The going at Killarney is yielding to soft, yielding in places.