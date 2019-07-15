Killarney Races Day One Preview

All eyes will be on the Kingdom for the next five days, with the Killarney July festival getting underway this evening.

Dingle native Michael Kennedy, brother of jockeys Jack and Paddy, will be hoping to enjoy a local success as he saddles Smithscorner in the Killarney Park Hotel Handicap Chase. Shark Hanlon’s Mega Mindy arrives here in excellent form after striking at Limerick on Saturday and rates a danger.

Earlier on the card, the Grade B BoyleSports Handicap Chase looks typically competitive and Carrigtoohill, County Cork handler Terence O’Brien will aim to record another course success with his useful mare Lakemilan.

There is also some decent Flat action on the card and Ger Lyons could be rewarded for making the long journey from Meath with Pythion, who faces four rivals in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race.

Racing gets underway at Killarney at 5.50pm and the going is currently good.