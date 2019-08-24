Killarney Races Day 4 Preview

The €50,000 Dunloe Hotel Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stakes (2.30) is the feature race on the fourth and final day of the Killarney August Festival on Saturday afternoon where the first of eight races is due off at 12.50pm.

Aidan O’Brien sent out I Can Fly to win the corresponding race 12 months ago and the Ballydoyle trainer is represented with sole challenger Fire Fly while his son Joseph, seeking his first win in the race, has four runners among the 15 declared – Crotchet, Waitingfortheday, Wisdom Mind and Snapraeceps.

Fozzy Stack’s sole runner is Lady Wannabe whose dam Wanabee Better won this race for his father Tommy in 2013 while the field is headed by Insignia Of Rank from the in-form Joe Murphy stable.

Elsewhere on the card, a field of 14 will face the starter for the Irish EBF Supporting ICW Nursery Handicap (1.55) headed by top-weight Sea The Dawn trained by Adrian Keatley while the concluding JOC Metal Fabrication QR Race (4.40) has six declared including Stratum, the highest rated runner in the line up trained by Willie Mullins and partnered by his son Patrick.

The going in Killarney is good to yielding.