Killarney Races Day 3 Preview

Classy Enda Bolger-trained Ballyoisin is the star attraction at Killarney today but it won’t be easy for the JP McManus-owned eight-time winner to carry top-weight in the feature €50,000 Boylesports Handicap Chase (7.25).

Ballyosin has the benefit of crack claimer Darragh O’Keeffe as he bid to make a winning return in the 2m4f contest.

Lakemilan, something of a Killarney specialist, is a danger to the top-weight and represents Cork trainer Terence O’Brien and Alain Cawley.

Racing at Killarney begins at 4.45 and the ground is yielding.

Last evening Joseph O’Brien’s Royal Aide ran out an extremely comfortable winner of the apprentice handicap at Killarney, coming home in front under last season’s champion apprentice Shane Crosse.

The well bred son of Galileo is entered next week at Bellewstown and could well take up his engagement there, according to the Owning Hill handler.