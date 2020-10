Western Run has won the feature event on day 2 of Killarney Races.

The 9/4 favourite was first home in the Plaza Hotel Rated Novice Hurdle.

Winners today

2.05 no 10 Varna Gold 9/2

2.35 no 2 Walking Fame 7/2

3.05 no 18 Quarry Lil 14/1

3.35 no 1 Western Run 9/4f

4.05 no 3 Not So Simple 10/3

4.35 no 3 Felix Desjy 1/5f

5.05 no 8 Different Spot 7/2f

5.35 no 1 Ask Cory 13/2