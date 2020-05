Killarney Racecourse has been named amongst the world’s must-visit racecourses.

A recent article in the Racing Post described the Ross Road venue as Ireland’s most picturesque track.

It states when the summer sun shines, the mountain and lake backdrop is spectacular, and there’s no place that can offer such scenery in Ireland or Britain.

Killarney Racecourse normally hosts racing festivals in May, July, and August.

