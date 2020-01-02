Killarney Race Company refused permission to use existing structure as entertainment facility

The Killarney Race Company has been refused permission to retain the use of an existing entertainment venue.

Kerry County Council had earlier refused permission to retain the existing entertainment venue and change its use from racecourse ancillary structure to entertainment facility at Killarney Racecourse.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld that decision.

The site in the appeal adjoins the north-eastern boundary of Killarney Racecourse on Ross Road, while the building in question is an enclosed structure which is used for entertainment during race meetings.

Outside of race meetings, it has been used for other entertainment purposes, such as a theatre operating from April to October for the show Celtic Steps.

The appeal stated there have been no complaints regarding the operation of Celtic Steps from the premises and that the hours and months operated by the show would be the least disruptive.

Kerry County Council refused the application to retain the building as an entertainment venue, due to noise pollution concerns and the potential impact on residential amenities.

The applicant, Killarney Race Company DAC, appealed this decision and – in mitigation – said the venue would be used as a multi-purpose entertainment facility, events would finish no later than midnight and noise control measures would be put in place.

An Bord Pleanála upheld the local authority’s decision, citing the frequency and hours of operation of the venue and a lack of adequate information on predicted noise levels, despite proposed mitigation measures.

It added the proposed development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.