Killarney Planning Controversy – January 3rd, 2020

An Bord Pleanála has upheld a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission to allow a building at Killarney Racecourse continue to be used as an entertainment venue. The application was for a retention of planning permission. The Celtic Steps show had been performing at the venue; director David Rea spoke to Treasa Murphy.

