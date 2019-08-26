Killarney photographer reunited with his stolen camera

By
radiokerrynews
-

A Killarney photographer has been reunited with his stolen camera.

Konrad Paprocki’s property was recovered during the week, along with a large quantity of power tools and other electronic items.

They were found by gardaí in Cork, after a number of vehicles were broken into in Killarney and Dingle the weekend before last.

Mr Paprocki is hugely relieved about the find, as the camera contained pictures of a wedding he had photographed that weekend.

The power tools are the property of a local electrician, who’s delighted to get the tools back, as they form a large part of his job.

One person has been arrested in relation to these incidents, and further arrests are expected as Killarney and Dingle gardaí continue their investigations.

 

