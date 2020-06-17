Killarney NCT centre to reopen Monday

Killarney’s NCT Test Centre will reopen next Monday (June 22nd).

However, Applus, which runs the national car testing service, says there is still no date confirmed for the reopening of the Tralee or Caherciveen Test Centres.

Bookings for NCT tests in the Killarney centre are now open.

Applus is asking vehicle owners to visit the NCT website to familiarise themselves on COVID-19 protocols that are in place.

This includes vehicles being presented in a hygienic state, only customers with confirmed appointments should attend and adhere to social distancing.

Vulnerable drivers or those with underlying illnesses are asked not to come to the test centre and, if possible, organise for someone else to present the vehicle for testing.