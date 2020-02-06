Killarney NCT centre due to fully reopen in the coming week

The NCT centre in Killarney is due to fully reopen in the coming week.

Last month, the National Car Testing Service announced part of the test was suspended after a safety issue was flagged about lifts used in the centres.

This has led to delays in owners getting an NCT cert for their vehicles.

The NCTS now says underbody vehicle inspections will recommence in eight centres around the country in the coming week, including in Killarney.

The new lifts will be used primarily for drivers who are due to undergo a driving test, NCT taxi roadworthiness tests, NCT retests and for car dealerships.

Castleisland taxi driver John Clifford, who needs an NCT cert to renew his licence next month, still has worries about the system.