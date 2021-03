Killarney National Park has been paired with a park in the United States.

It’s now a sister park of Glacier National Park in the state of Montana.

A five-year agreement was signed today by the Irish National Parks and Wildlife Service, which manages Killarney National Park, and U.S. National Park Service.

As part of the sister partnership, the parks will share best practices through the exchange of technical and professional knowledge, data, technology, training, and possible site visits.