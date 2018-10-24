Killarney Municipal District passes Draft Budgetary Plan for 2019

The Killarney Municipal District has passed its Draft Budgetary Plan for 2019.

Killarney Municipal District Cllrs queried some areas of the plan before approving it.

The main concern for Killarney Municipal District councillors was the Councillor Allocation of €232,000.





Cllrs said they are constantly being asked for support through the allocation, and are having to refuse important projects because it isn’t enough.

The change in electoral boundaries, a need for regeneration in Ballyspillane along with a lack of efficient parking facilities in Killarney were also highlighted.

€70,000 has been allocated under the Strategic Development Fund and €84,000 under the Community Support/Community Initiatives.

€90,000 will go towards Town Development projects and councillor allocations will be €232,000.

The draft budget of €476,000 was approved unanimously.

There is also the potential for a further €280,000 through grant aid, which brings the total to €756,000.