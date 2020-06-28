Killarney MD Cathaoirleach says the tourism sector deserves its own minister

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD says the tourism sector deserved its own minister to help rebuild following the COVID-19 crisis.

Deputy Catherine Martin was announced as Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and the Gaeltacht last evening.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin says he is bitterly disappointed that tourism has not been given proper recognition.

He is calling on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to review this decision, stating tourism should have its own minister and not be thrown in with five other departments.

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD says reports show that Kerry’s tourism industry has lost €400 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the industry needs its own Cabinet Minister to oversee the rebuilding of one of our most indigenous and important employment sectors in this county: