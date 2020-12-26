Killarney man whose wife was hospitalised after Christmas morning break-in says attackers intended to kill

A Killarney man whose wife was hospitalised following a break-in to their home on Christmas morning says the attackers were intending to kill.

Gardaí are investigating after four men broke into the O’Brien home in Ballyspillane at around 1:30am on Christmas morning.

A 68-year-old woman was taken to hospital following the attack, and her son, who suffers from epilepsy, was also allegedly assaulted.

The woman suffered multiple injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, and is being treated in University Hospital Kerry.

The men also caused damage to the property, and Pat O’Brien, who suffers from cancer, said they intended to kill him and his wife.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.