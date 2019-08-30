Killarney man whose home was attacked fears for his life

A Killarney man whose home was attacked overnight says he fears for his life.

Pat O’Brien from Ballyspillane fears the violence affecting his family will end in his death or some other tragedy.

Gardaí are investigating the early morning attack on two cars in the estate.

A car in Mr O’Brien’s driveway was burned out and a vehicle parked on his daughter’s property was also set on fire.

The blaze started spreading to Pat O’Brien’s home; however, Killarney Fire Service brought it under control.

It’s the latest in a string of attacks in Ballyspillane over the past year.

Mr O’Brien has been telling Jerry O’Sullivan why he believes he’s being targeted.