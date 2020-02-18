Killarney man receives prison sentence for conning elderly woman out of €10,000

A Killarney man has received a prison sentence for conning an elderly woman out of €10,000.

Denis O’Brien of 2 Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney appeared before Cork Circuit Court charged with thefts by deception, the first of which occurred on September 26th, 2019.

Detective Garda John Gleeson told the court the crimes were committed from September 26, 2019, when Denis O’Brien called to the home of a 74-year-old woman at Brian Dillon Park in Cork.

He stated to her he was a nephew of her neighbour and he was doing work for her; she agreed to sign a cheque for €4,900 to a man’s name, not the accused.

Mr O’Brien also stole a blank cheque and took €600, according to the Irish Examiner.

The following day the elderly woman withdrew €4,500 and gave it to 29-year-old Denis O’Brien.

Detective Garda Gleeson outlined details of previous convictions which Denis O’Brien had for theft by deception: the victims include an 80-year-old woman, a 68-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, and an 86-year-old man.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a three-year prison sentence on Mr O’Brien.