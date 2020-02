A Killarney man has pleaded guilty to committing theft in Aghadoe.

Con Ryan of 50 Doirin Alainn, Killarney has pleaded guilty to committing theft while trespassing on a property.

The offence occurred at 8 The Groin, Aghadoe on the 6th February, 2018.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded the 24-year-old on continuing bail and adjourned the case until March 30th, when a date for sentencing will be set in Tralee Circuit Court.