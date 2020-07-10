Killarney man jailed for possession and distribution of child pornography images

A Killarney man has been jailed for possession and the electronic distribution of child pornography images.

40-year-old John O’Donoghue of Villa Alverna, Park Road, Killarney pleaded guilty to having images on his phone in November 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to 25 counts of electronic distribution of child pornography images, including communication with others on social media, between December 2016 and November 2017.

Killarney Circuit Court heard gardaí from Dublin were investigating dishonesty and theft offences in 2017, when they discovered images of child pornography on John O’Donoghue’s phone.

400 images of male and female children, ranging in age from four to pre-teens and with their genitals exposed, were found.

390 were considered at the “lower end of the scale”, but 10 were of young children being sexually abused and raped.

The court heard Mr O’Donoghue, who has a previous conviction for possession of child pornography, did not produce the images or engage in any acts, but did fantasise.

Gardaí also said “conversations of the most vile nature” were had with others.

In mitigation, it was said Mr O’Donoghue engaged with gardaí, has had some difficulties in recent years and engaged in therapy while in prison.

Judge Helen Boyle noted there was a low risk of reoffending, according to a psychological report.

She imposed concurrent sentences to a maximum of six years with one year suspended.