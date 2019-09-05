Killarney man fined for evading excise duty on tobacco products

A Killarney man has been fined for evading excise duty on tobacco products.

Rudolf Lauc of 20 Rossdara, Loretto Road, Killarney, pleaded guilty to possession of over €2,300 worth of rolling tobacco at his home on the 12th December, 2017.

Revenue officer Ger Coughlan told Killarney District Court that the total loss to Revenue was €1,940.

He also told the court that Mr Lauc was arrested, charged and subsequently fined for a similar offence which occurred on the same day in Watergrasshill, Co Cork.

Judge David Waters noted Mr Lauc’s co-operation and mitigated the fine to the lowest permissible amount, €2,500.