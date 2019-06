A Killarney man who died in Portugal will be laid to rest today.

Tom Griffin, who was in his fifties, had been kitesurfing at the resort of Almada before he became unwell and passed away despite the efforts of lifeguards.

Mr Griffin, a married father of three, was originally from Muckross, Killarney but was living in Maynooth, where he worked with IT company Intel.

He will be laid to rest today in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, following requiem mass in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.