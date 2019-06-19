A Killarney man who died in Portugal will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Tom Griffin, who was in his fifties, had been kitesurfing at the resort of Almada before he became unwell and passed away despite the efforts of lifeguards.

Mr Griffin, a married father of three, was originally from Muckross, Killarney but was living in Maynooth, where he worked with IT company Intel.

He will repose at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening, with requiem mass on Saturday morning, followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.