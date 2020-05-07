Killarney man charged with possessing currencies worth over €93,000 sent to circuit court for trial

A Killarney man charged with possessing currencies worth over €93,000 has been forwarded for trial to the circuit court.

Thomas Coffey of 192 Ballyspillane, Killarney appeared in Tralee District Court, facing a single charge under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

The Garda Press Office says that in November 2017, a major search operation was conducted by CAB, assisted by uniformed members of An Garda Síochána, where a total of 19 residential and business premises were searched in Killarney.

During the course of that search, a large number of items relating to alleged money laundering offences were seized.

58-year-old Thomas Coffey is denying a single offence, which allegedly took place on the 21st November 2017 at 192 Ballyspillane, Killarney.

It’s alleged that he engaged in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing/or using property that was the proceeds of criminal conduct while knowing, believing or being reckless as to whether or not the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The property in question is €87,850 and £5,610 Sterling in cash.

At a previous sitting, Judge David Waters granted bail, subject to Mr Coffey abiding by seven conditions, including signing on and remaining in the jurisdiction.

Mr Coffey reappeared in Tralee District Court yesterday, where the book of evidence was served.

His case has now been sent to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.