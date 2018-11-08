Killarney Man Appointed Head Coach To Ireland Women’s Basketball Team

Killarney native James Weldon has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Ireland Senior Women’s Basketball team.

He’ll take up his position in January and will coach the squad up until the conclusion of the 2020 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

The former St Paul’s Killarney player brings a wealth of experience to the role, and recently received his FIBA Europe Coaching Certificate qualification.





James Weldon enjoyed incredible success with the all-conquering University of Limerick Huskies Superleague and National Cup Winning Team.

He also worked with the Kerry senior football team for the 2018 campaign.

James Weldon says he’s looking forward the challenges that lie ahead.