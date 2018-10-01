Killarney man with over 300 previous convictions fined for over a dozen public order offences

A Killarney man with over 300 previous convictions has been fined for over a dozen public order offences.

Richard O’Brien of 14 Ardshanavooly, Killarney, had pleaded guilty to public order offences and threatening and abusive behaviour towards gardaí, following an incident in the town this year.

On dates between the 28th July and August 2nd of this year, Mr O’Brien was intoxicated on New Street, Killarney.





When gardaí arrived, he verbally abused them a number of times.

In Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters said 57-year-old Mr O’Brien was no doubt a “pest and a nuisance due to the sheer number of previous offences,” however, he felt a custodial sentence wasn’t the solution.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said all the offences committed by his client were alcohol-related.

Mr O’Brien saw the Pope in 1979 and again this year, and he’s now hoping for a transformation–according to his solicitor.

Judge Waters handed down fines totalling €1100, however, he remarked “it’s unlikely they’ll ever be paid.”