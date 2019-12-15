Killarney Legion Win O Donoghue Cup With Impressive Performance Against Dr Crokes

Killarney Legion have won their first O Donoghue Cup in 43 years as they comfortably beat of the Dr Crokes challenge.

Legion made the better of starts in what were changeable conditions in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Legion led at half time 9 points to 4, but a 13 minute swing in the second half saw Legion score 5 unanswered points and almost game over.

All 3 Crokes goals came in the second half, but more were need if they were to come close to the Legion challenge.

Legion comfortable victors, final score:

Killarney Legion 1-18

Dr Crokes 3-6

Winning manager is Stephen Stack

Niall O Callaghan, Dr Crokes Selector