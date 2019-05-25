Killarney LEA tallies – updating

5pm update:
There are seven seats on Kerry County Council in the Killarney LEA with 10 candidates in the running.
So far, 25 boxes out of 46 open.
The tallies show the following:
HEALY-RAE, Maura: 1,882
CRONIN, Brendan: 1,187
GLEESON, Michael: 957
GRADY, Donal: 636
KELLEHER, Niall: 616
O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 554
MOLONEY, Marie: 508
SHEAHAN, John: 463
BUCKLEY, John: 249
O’CONNOR, Neily: 160
Just before 4pm here in Killarney
There are seven seats on Kerry County Council in the Killarney LEA with 10 candidates in the running.
So far, 17 boxes out of 46 open.
The tallies show the following:
HEALY-RAE, Maura: 1,483
CRONIN, Brendan: 1,027
GLEESON, Michael: 671
KELLEHER, Niall: 490
SHEAHAN, John: 334
MOLONEY, Marie: 326
O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 298
BUCKLEY, John: 162
GRADY, Donal:177
O’CONNOR, Neily: 123
3pm update
There are seven seats on Kerry County Council in the Killarney LEA with 10 candidates in the running.
So far, 15 boxes out of 46 open.
The tallies show the following:
HEALY-RAE, Maura: 1,227
CRONIN, Brendan: 947
GLEESON, Michael: 539
KELLEHER, Niall: 388
SHEAHAN, John: 269
MOLONEY, Marie: 252
O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 218
BUCKLEY, John: 132
GRADY, Donal: 126
O’CONNOR, Neily: 93