Killarney LEA tallies – updating

5pm update:

There are seven seats on Kerry County Council in the Killarney LEA with 10 candidates in the running.

So far, 25 boxes out of 46 open.





The tallies show the following:

HEALY-RAE, Maura: 1,882

CRONIN, Brendan: 1,187

GLEESON, Michael: 957

GRADY, Donal: 636

KELLEHER, Niall: 616

O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 554

MOLONEY, Marie: 508

SHEAHAN, John: 463

BUCKLEY, John: 249

O’CONNOR, Neily: 160

Just before 4pm here in Killarney

So far, 17 boxes out of 46 open.

The tallies show the following:

HEALY-RAE, Maura: 1,483

CRONIN, Brendan: 1,027

GLEESON, Michael: 671

KELLEHER, Niall: 490

SHEAHAN, John: 334

MOLONEY, Marie: 326

O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 298

BUCKLEY, John: 162

GRADY, Donal:177

O’CONNOR, Neily: 123

3pm update

So far, 15 boxes out of 46 open.

The tallies show the following:

HEALY-RAE, Maura: 1,227

CRONIN, Brendan: 947

GLEESON, Michael: 539

KELLEHER, Niall: 388

SHEAHAN, John: 269

MOLONEY, Marie: 252

O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 218

BUCKLEY, John: 132

GRADY, Donal: 126

O’CONNOR, Neily: 93