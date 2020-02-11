Killarney-Kenmare road blocked at Foiladuane

Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare are being told not to travel through Foiladuane, south-east of Glenflesk.

Killarney gardaí say the narrow road, which was being used as a result of a road collapse near Loo Bridge, is currently impassable.

Two trucks have met along the route and have blocked the road.

Elsewhere, a car stuck in snow and ice on the Gap of Dunloe has been moved with local help.

Kerry Mountain Rescue had been asked to assist; however, they were stood down shortly afterwards.

The Gap of Dunloe road is open.