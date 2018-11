Kerry Jockey Oisin Murphy has been celebrating Roaring Lion, one of his star mounts in an unforgettable season.

Murphy claimed a string of Group 1 successes in 2018 including four on the John Gosden-trained Horse of the Year.

Standing alongside Gosden and the colt’s owner and his boss Sheikh Fahad at the prestigious Cartier Awards, the youngster from Killarney had much to smile about.