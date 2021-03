Killarney has issued an invitation to the people of an Italian village to take part in next year’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

Strong links between Killarney and the village of Verrès in Italy were forged last year when around 50 people from Killarney were invited to a four-day Mardi Gras style festival there.

Killarney’s St Patrick’s Day festival organisers have invited the people of Verrès to visit next March hoping to foster cultural and educational links.