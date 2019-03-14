Killarney International Hostel wins prestigious Experts Choice Award

Killarney International Hostel has won a prestigious Experts Choice Award.

The Kerry hostel won the Best of Killarney award.

John Claffrey, Manager of Killarney International Hostel to win is very special, particularly as less than 2% of hotels and hostels worldwide receive an Experts Choice award.





The award is based on reviews of industry experts.

Killarney International Hostel is owned and operated by An Óige – Irish Youth Hostel Association.

In 2012, the hostel was previously shortlisted in the Top 5 “Favourite Irish Hostels” as voted for by the readers of TNT Magazine.