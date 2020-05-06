Killarney House Gardens open for cocooners and carers from tomorrow

Killarney House Gardens will be open for cocooners and their carers from tomorrow morning.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service says the Killarney attraction will open from 10:30am for two hours so that those aged seventy and over can exercise safely.

It says the gardens of Killarney House are spacious, good for looking after one’s physical and mental wellbeing, while still allowing for social distancing.

All other users should avoid using Killarney House Gardens during the reserved time period.