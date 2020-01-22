Killarney hotels taking part in recruitment event

An event is being held in Killarney aimed at matching employees with vacancies in Killarney hotels.

The Hotel Recruitment Open Day 2020 is being organised by South Kerry Development Partnership on the 6th of February.

It’ll allow potential employees, including those looking to change industry, to meet directly with hotel representatives, where they can discuss the positions available and showcase their skills.

People need to register in advance with South Kerry Development Partnership in order to attend, by contacting Joanne Griffin by email [email protected] or by phone on 066 9761515.