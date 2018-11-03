Killarney hosts launch of two Irish language reports

A major report into the Irish language has been launched at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney as part of Oireachtas na Samhná.

The report, called “Céard é an scéal?”, was conducted by Conradh na Gaeilge, along with Kantar Millward Brown and Cinnteacht.

It surveyed public opinion towards the Irish language and has found two-thirds of Irish people believe the government should provide more support for the language.





A separate report looking at the Galetacht areas around the country, including those in Kerry, has also been launched at Oireachtas na Samhna.

Included in the findings is that people living in Gaeltacht areas had a rate of 17% of highest level of education attainment classed as ‘No formal education or primary only’.

In comparison the state average in the same category is 12.5%.