Irish dancing championships, which are taking place in Killarney this week, are worth up to €7 million to the local economy.

The Oireachtas Rince na hÉireann, All-Ireland Irish Dancing Championships, are taking place in the Gleneagle INEC Arena until Saturday.

More than 3,000 competitors from around the globe are taking part in the event and organisers say over 7,000 spectators will attended.