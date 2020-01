A new festival will take place in Killarney in March.

The Wander Wild Festival will run from March 27th to 29th and will feature something for outdoor enthusiasts along with those interested in culture and food.

Among the activities taking place during the event include guided mountain climbs, kayaking, night nature walks, film screenings and live music.

Writer and storyteller Michael Harding and ultra-athlete Shane Finn will also speak at the festival.