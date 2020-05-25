Killarney Green Party representative believes members would support coalition with carbon emissions guarantees

The Green Party’s new Killarney representative believes if they gets cast-iron guarantees about carbon emissions, then members will support a coalition.

Diarmaid Griffin, who’s a native of Fossa, is a tour guide, environmental activist and vegetable grower; he’s the Green’s new local area representative for the Killarney Electoral Area.

Killarney made history when it elected the first Green Party public representative in Ireland in 1985, when Marcus Counihan won a seat on Killarney UDC.

Diarmaid Griffin feels that Green Party members would support the party going into government if they can get a guarantee on a 7% reduction in carbon emissions.