Killarney Golf And Fishing Club Plan To Release Instructional Videos

Ahead of their hopeful return to golf next month, Killarney Golf and Fishing Club will be sending out of a series of instructional videos.

It is hoped these videos will help guide some of their newer members and give a refresher some of their longer existing members.

In the coming weeks they will cover some of the newer rules that came into effect last year with some on course examples.

There will also be some instruction on how to record casual golf scores if you wish to submit them towards your new WHS handicap.

Killarney Golf coach Mark Heinemann spoke to John Drummey