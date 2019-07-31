Killarney gardaí seeking help in finding car

Killarney gardaí are looking for your help in finding a car that they believe is linked to an attempted break-in.

They’re seeking the whereabouts of a grey Audi estate in connection with an incident that took place in Killarney this morning.

Sometime between 10.45am and 11.30am, there was an attempted break in to a house in the Woodlawn area of the town.

Gardaí are looking for three, or possibly four, people who are travelling in the grey Audi estate as part of their investigation.

If you’ve seen this car, you’re asked to contact Killarney gardaí at 064 667 1160.