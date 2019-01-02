Killarney Gardaí say another man has been arrested as part of Operation Tarmac

Gardaí in Killarney say another man has been arrested as part of the ongoing Operation Tarmac.

In November 2017, a joint operation involving local and regional gardaí, along with members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, seized nearly half-a-million-euro worth of cash and vehicles in Killarney.

Three men were also arrested in November of last year in relation to the operation.





Yesterday, a 24-year-old man, a native of Killarney, was arrested and questioned by gardaí.

He was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.