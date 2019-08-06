Killarney Gardai following definite line of enquiry into fake €50 notes

A woman who was arrested as part of an investigation into fake €50 notes in Killarney has been released without charge.

Gardai say a file will be sent to the DPP on the matter.

The arrest followed the presentation of the dud notes in two separate premises in the town last Friday.

Separately, gardaí also received a report that an attempt was made to pay with a fake €50 note in a shop in Killarney last Saturday.

Gardai say their investigation is following a definite line of enquiry.

They are again reminding businesses and the public to be aware of fake currency.