Killarney Gardaí appeal for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal road accident near Farranfore

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses following yesterday’s fatal road accident at Brennan Glen on the Killarney to Tralee road. A woman was killed and another woman was critically injured in the crash.

This accident happened when two cars collided on the N22 at Brennans Glen, Killarney shortly after 2pm yesterday.

A woman in her 40s who was a passenger in one of the cars was seriously injured, but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two others who were in the same car – a man and woman in their 70s, were taken from the scene to University Hospital Kerry.

The woman remains in a critical condition this morning while the man’s injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Two women in their early 20s who were in the second car, were brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital and to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with camera footage, to make it available to them. They can contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-6671160.