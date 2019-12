Gardaí are appealling for witnesses following a three-car collision near Killarney.

The crash happened around 2 kilometres outside the town on the Killarney-Tralee road this morning.

Two people have been removed to University Hospital Kerry, their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road had been reduced to one-lane for a time, but all debris has now been cleared and the road is reopened fully.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.