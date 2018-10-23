Killarney & District Motor Club Hosts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship Award Dinner

Killarney and District Motor Club has played host to the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship Award Dinner at the Gleneagle Hotel. Each year this prestigious event is rotated between the participating clubs and this year was a special year for both the KDMC and the ITRC as they both celebrated their 40th anniversary.

To coincide with honouring the 2018 championship winners, past winners were also honoured. This was a momentous gathering of motorsport greats for whom countless rally fans lined the ditches of Ireland for so many years, providing spectacular memories demonstrating their heroic skills in legendary cars in pursuit of that ultimate prize.

Austin MacHale, Billy Coleman, Kenny McKinstry, Andrew Nesbitt, John Coyne, Tim McNulty and the young guns Gareth MacHale, Keith Cronin, Robert Barrable, brothers Sam & Josh Moffett were all in attendance and interviewed throughout the night by Martin Walsh of the Examiner. Ireland’s most successful WRC competitor, 5 time WRC rally winner Killarney’s Paul Nagle was in attendance.





Phil Collins from Great Britain received a special award for his continuous support to Irish Rallying and his endless enthusiasm to compete here in Ireland and spoke of his first time competing in the Killarney International Rally of the Lakes and collecting his prize in the same venue 38 years previous, a venue synonymous with Irish rallying. He also went on to thank Mike and Noreen Marshall for persuading him to compete in Killarney all those years ago and as testimony to the high standard of the event he became a constant on the entry list.

John Naylor, President of Motorsport Ireland also spoke highly of the KDMC contribution to the sport and to Dermot Healy and his team for hosting an excellent event. Gerard Quinn of Ford Performance was also on hand to perform prizegiving duties.

Frank O’Mahony, Chairman of the TROA, in his address spoke very highly of the KDMC’s contribution to the championship and particularly Dermot Healy and his team for representing both organisations so well in a very well hosted event.

Killarney & District Motor Club presented a special Recognition Award & Honorary Membership to the four founding members of the KDMC whom are still members today, Fintan Foley (Blennerville) Michael Buckley (Faha) and Mike & Noreen Marshall (Killarney) for their dedicated service to the club over the past 40years.

The club also presented a Special Appreciation Award to Diarmuid Cronin, KDMC Chairman for the ongoing commitment and his dedicated service as club chairman over the past 10 years.