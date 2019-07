Killarney is the most popular AirBnB destination for visitors outside the main urban centres in Ireland.

Based on visitor numbers in 2018, Dingle, Westport, Tralee and Kilkenny complete the top five.

The majority of overseas visitors to Ireland arrived from the USA, followed by Great Britain, France and Germany.

Meanwhile, 79 percent of guests who stayed with Airbnb in Ireland say they use the platform to live like a local.